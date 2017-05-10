Mutual solidarity vital: Blas

OCEANIA National Olympic Committee (ONOC) secretary-general Ricardo Blas was disappointed that Nauru did not attend the second NOC secretary-generals workshop in Guam.

“It was very important for them (Nauru) to be (here),” Blas said.

The four-day workshop started on Sunday and was attended by 14 of the Pacific Islands NOCs: American Samoa, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Guam, Kiribati, Marshalls, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Blas said the workshop was important for NOCs to know the direction the region was taking in the next four years.

He said Guam and the Cook Islands would be celebrating more than 30 years of existence and it was important to know the way forward.

“We need to move beyond just development. Look at Fiji (referring to the Olympic gold medal win 2016).

“Recent actions of the World Athletics Doping Agency saw Samoa getting a silver medal. Tonga in 96.”

Blas said the focus was on governance and how NOCs needed to line up with the requirements of the Olympic Charter and their constitutions. He said two NOCs had been sending athletes to the Olympics over the last 10 years but have had no elections.

