Mutzing needs new police station

POLICE officers at Mutzing along Markham valley in Morobe need a new building to operate from after station was gutted by fire last year.

Morobe provincial police commander Augustine Wampe said police in Mutzing were currently using a temporary building.

According to police reports a detainee was burnt to death in the fire last October.

He said an investigation into the cause of fire was still going on and a new police station commander has been deployed to Mutzing last week.

Police station commander Inspector Gowa Mang said it was important for Mutzing to have a new police station so that officers there could carry out their duties to serve effectively.

