NA to address B’ville issue: Candidate

A NATIONAL Alliance government after the election will advance Bougainville’s right to self-determination as stipulated in the Bougainville Peace Agreement, says NA candidate Timothy Masiu.

Masiu, a South Bougainville MP, said no government, authority or individual could stop Bougainville from obtaining independence if the people desired so during referendum in 2019. Former prime minister Sir Michael Somare has said that he did not want Bougainville to break off from PNG.

He said candidates were using Sir Michael’s comments as a campaign issue against the National Alliance.

Masiu assured the people in Siwai that NA was the only party with an official policy platform on Bougainville which would become official government policy if NA formed the government.

“We will form government and we will ensure we address the Bougainville issue and Bougainville’s rights to self-determination,” Masiu said.

He said three other candidates were contesting the regional, central and North Bougainville seats because they wanted to form a team that could stand together and give prominence to Bougainville.

“We will link with and involve the ABG (Autonomous Bougainville Government) government so that it can become a key player in debates and discussions on Bougainville because it has been a spectator long enough,” he said.

