Nabak LLG councillors urge district to fix road

By JUNIOR UKAHA

TWO councillors in the Nabak local level government in Nawaeb, Morobe, have called on their district and provincial governments to fix the road in their area.

Ward 13 councillor Macklay Esoke told The National that the two-kilometre Marambin-Buko Road in Nawaeb had not been upgraded since 2000.

He said the road was built in the 1960s by a logging company.

The government took over the road after the loggers left but did not upgrade it.

“This road connects to Nawaeb High School, Obu Primary School, Obu aid post and the Gobari Plantation to Lae,” Esoke said.

“About 800 students from the Nawaeb High School and 300 students from Obu Primary School use this road to travel to and from Lae.”

Esoke said the 13 villages in Marambin, Gobari, New Block, Buke, Buko, Malaplen, Obu Settlement and Tusuru used the road as well.

“It used to take us about 20 minutes to travel to Bumayong but now it takes vehicles about an hour to travel,” he said.

Ward 12 councillor Sagi Kiongi said his constituents also used the road to travel to Lae.

Kiongi said vehicle owners were charging them K3 to travel to Bumayong because of the bad road condition.

“I call on the government and the district to fix this road,” Kiongi said.

“We are Nawaeb people and Morobeans and we deserve a good road into our area.”

