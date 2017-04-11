Nabual elementary celebrates opening of double classroom

DAYS of sitting under the trees and learning will now be a thing of the past for students at Nabual Elementary School in Duke of York local level government in Kokopo, East New Britain

The school on Friday witnessed the opening of a new double classroom funded by businesswoman Sandra Lau, Governor Ereman ToBaining Jnr and others.

It took two years to complete the four-in-one classroom at a cost of K86,524.

According to school authorities, the school was established in 2010 enrolling toddlers learning phonics and rhymes. They sat in open spaces under the shade of trees and were moving from house to house in their community.

Authorities said many children were interested to learn but the lack of a proper classroom was a challenge they faced.

School board chairman Ben Move then let the children have lessons under his house until the United Church allowed the “school” to build a classroom on the church grounds.

Move said the new classroom was built using funding from donors such as businesswoman, Sandra Lau chipping in K25,184, Duke of York Islands LLG (K18,000), John J Seeto (K2800), parents project fees (K2000) and TFF funds (K3100). Move himself assisted with K16,154.

Lau said the new classroom would now provide an improved learning environment for students.

“This is a privilege that not many are able to experience so consider yourselves very blessed,” she told the school administration and students.

ToBaining said elementary school played a major role in opening up children’s minds to the world and was an important step.

He said the Kokopo DDA would continue to support education in the district to ensure that all children have access to education.

Like this: Like Loading...