NAC launches website

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE National Airport Corporation has taken a positive approach in launching its new website with the aim to boost the country’s integrity, says chairman Reuben Aila.

He said at the launching of the NAC website in Port Moresby last week that often people from overseas drew wrong conclusions from the security issues and other negativities that were posted on the internet.

“The NAC corporate website will create a distinguishable online presence for NAC – corporate and passenger-targeted, with the overall aim of changing the perspective of NAC as an organisation and PNG as a nation.

“The NAC corporate website will be given a new fresh outlook to portray a positive image of the NAC as an organisation and the direction the company is taking to becoming a leading airport service and infrastructure company in the Pacific region.”

He said the website would be used as a tool to provide awareness on Port Moresby and PNG as a destination in terms of connectivity between Asia and the Pacific region and PNG particularly Port Moresby as an alternative to Australian airports into the Pacific Islands nations.

“The idea about our website is about showing the country’s national airport to the world and showcasing the positivity of our people and the country,” Aila said.

He said they needed to tell the world through the website that the national airport and the country were not bad places as they were the gateways to the Pacific as well as Asia.

“The NAC itself plays important roles in terms of tourism, business connectivity and of course our people, who we are and what we stand for.”

Aila said the website would provide information on the services they provided y, information on their vision and mission, their plans and future goals and all the other information the travelling public would want to know.

“Technology will pave the way for us to sell our organisation and take our operations to the next level by leveraging on positiveness in regards to what we do at work, our code of conduct, what kind of people we are and how we want to portray the values of our country to the world.”

