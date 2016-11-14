Nagum connects with electricity

NAGUM Adventist High School in Yangoru-Saussia district, East Sepik, is finally connected to electricity after 59 years.

The Yangoru-Saussia district administration spent K2 million to get the 16km power line to the school, which was built in 1957 and has been without power.

The commissioning of the power supply coincided with the school’s 10th Grade 10 graduation last week.

A total of 59 Grade 10 students graduated from Nagum – a Seventh-day Adventist church-run high school.

Yangoru-Saussia MP Richard Maru commissioned the power supply.

He said Nagum will be upgraded to a secondary school and will not only be a godly and a school of academic excellence but will also produce students with a qualification in agriculture.

Maru said students will study agriculture as a compulsory subject and by the end of their four years of secondary education, they will graduate with higher school certificates as well as have an agriculture qualification.

He said the school would also become a resource centre or a farmer training school where men and women can go and study agriculture or be taught how to productively farm their land.

“Because of these plans, the district is investing in bringing power to the school as well as other necessary prerequisites like roads and the construction of more new classrooms,” Maru said.

“Parents who want their children to study in a godly environment and in a school of academic excellence as well as be a specialised agriculturist should attend Nagum.”

He congratulated the graduating students and thanked them for their hard work, sacrifices and toil over the last few years.

“Education is a long term investment and in Yangoru-Saussia, we are starting. The district is intending to upgrade five high schools to secondary level and Nagum is one of them,” Maru said.

He said students from East Sepik use to dominate the university campuses but not today because of the lack of recognition for the importance of education by our past leaders.

“Enga has realised that there are always limited opportunities and spaces in higher learning institution, therefore, they are investing more into education to create a bright pathway for their children,” he said.

Nagum Adventist High School was also given K100750.60 to complete incomplete classrooms and another K50,000 for its new rain-fed water supply system.

Meanwhile the graduation also coincided with the presentation of a 10-seater vehicle to the Yangoru-Saussia University Learning Centre.

The vehicle was donated by Kumul Petroleum Limited.

Maru said the presentation was made to indicate that the University Learning Centre will give a second chance to the students should any of them don’t make it to grades 11 or 12.

He also presented cheques of K100,000 each to the Urimo and Kamambruka primary schools, K15,000 to Morgen Primary School and K100,000 each to Wiamungu and Bararat’s new health posts development.

He said a funding of K400,000 is now ready for the construction of the new Nagum police station and another K400,000 for the construction of the new Yari-Nungawa Primary School.

He called on the leaders in these two areas to sort out the land issues so work can commence soon.

