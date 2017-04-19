Naipao calls on students to take up sports for capacity-building

By ISAAC LIRI

PORT Moresby Rugby League chairman Dr James Naipao is calling on students throughout the country to take up sports to enhance their capacity.

Dr Naipao made the call after the launching of the National Schools Rugby League programme which is scheduled to start this month.

The former PNG Kumul forward (135 games) said not all students taking part in the new programme would make it to the Kumuls and the Hunters, but would be equipped to become productive people in their communities and the country.

“Having to play in national teams won’t be easy and only a few will have that opportunity, but in general, sports can change an individual.

“Even if you don’t make it to the Kumuls, you might become someone important in the country in whatever field you choose to follow.

“The thing that made a big impact on me is that back in the village in Chimbu, most of my villagers were troublemakers and sports was a tool that refined many and I am one of those.

“One of the ways that got me out of the closet was sports as it gave me confidence in public speaking.

“During primary school, I was one of those that sat at the back because I was a shy child and feared the teacher picking me to answer questions.

“But after I found a purpose when I got involved in rugby league.

“My father was a betel nut chewer and a drunkard but sports changed me, and I made the decision not to follow my father’s vices,” Naipao said.

Naipao said in sports there were no religious, race or gender barriers. “Sports can contribute to the human development of this country and for school students now, I can tell you that sports will help you find your character because

