Nali announces plans for double-lane bridges

By LUKE KAMA

WORKS Minister Michael Nali says four new double-lane bridges will be constructed along the Coastal Sepik Highway connecting East and West Sepik.

Nali told people from the provinces that many bridges and roads did not last long because the designs were not done properly.

“With the impacts of climate change and unpredictable climatic conditions and bad weather, advanced designs and technologies need to be applied,” he said.

“We must be able to control the water away from the source and build bridges and roads that can withstand storms, floods, cyclones and other extreme weather and climatic conditions.”

Nali said there were many rivers without bridges along the Coastal Sepik Highway and the government had made a decision to build four new bridges.

“Four new standard double-lane bridges like what is being built at Laloki and Brown rivers, along the Hiritano Highway in Central, will be constructed here,” Nali said.

“Tender will be out very soon for potential designers and contractors to bid and construct the bridges.”

He said the bridges would be co-financed by the Asian Development Bank and the Government.

