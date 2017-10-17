Nali inspects highway

By LUKE KAMA

WORKS and Implementation Minister Michael Nali is inspecting the Highlands Highway from Mount Hagen to Lae to see the current status of the national road.

Nali and Works Secretary David Wereh flew to Mount Hagen yesterday and drove down to Lae accompanied by Highlands regional Works manager Mathew Windi, Western Highlands Works manager Maling Ambranga and staff of the department.

Nali said he wanted to see the highway’s status.

“I came here to experience for myself the status of the highway so I don’t make nonsense when talking about issues on the Highlands Highway in Parliament and in my ministry,” Nali said.

He told The National in Mount Hagen that the Government, because of the trying economic situation it was facing, was focusing only on maintenance especially on important roads such as national highways.

“I have already visited Buluminski Highway in New Ireland, I am visiting the Highlands Highway now and will soon visit East and West New Britain, Gulf and others,” he said.

“This will give me a fair idea on the conditions and the situations of our road network so we maximise the limited resources that we have.”

He witnessed the start of the K250 million four-lane road from Kagamuga to Keltiga.

He told the people of Western Highlands that they must be proud to see the K250 milion road project which “will lift the standard of this city and open up new businesses and economic opportunities”.

“If the road is going to pass through your area, you must accept it and cooperate with the contractors and the Government.”

