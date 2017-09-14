Nali rates Boluminski second to none

Works and Implementation Minister Michael Nali says the 300km-long Boluminski Highway in New Ireland is without a doubt the best in the country “with not one single pothole”.

The highway is named after German administrator Franz Boluminski, who supervised the task of building a road in the early 1900s using karanas (dead coral) that is in plentiful supply in New Ireland.

It was the longest and best road in the Pacific until the 1950s.

The Boluminski Highway visit is the first of Nali’s trips around the country during which he will check out progress of work of major roads in the country.

He was accompanied by Secretary David Wereh, provincial Works manager Solomon Pela and other department staff on the inspection of the lifeblood of New Ireland.

Nali checked out the 200km sealed section of the highway from Kavieng and the remaining 30km which is being sealed.

The remaining 70km or so after that to Namatanai is already sealed.“This is the best road in PNG ,” Nali said.

“This could be so for two reasons: The surface is limestone all the way and could provide a basis for its stability and secondly, when the road was built, it must have been done properly and supervised well.”

Nali urged highway contractors to do their jobs right, and his department staff not to compromise their positions and provide the supervision required by the people of not only New Ireland but Papua New Guinea.

“In PNG, we need over K1 billion (annually) to keep the roads up to standard,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...