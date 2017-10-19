Nali revisits planned h’way route

By LUKE KAMA

THE proposal to build a transnational highway to connect Port Moresby to Lae has been revisited, with an aerial inspection of the route by a team led by Works Minister Michael Nali.

He conducted an aerial survey of the route which the highway will likely take, accompanied by Works Secretary David Wereh and Morobe provincial Works manager Kingsford Kassen.

They flew from Lae to inspect the Wau-Bulolo Highway, flew to Menyamya and all the way to Kerema in Gulf where the trans-national highway is planned to be built.

“Though we may not have the money right now to build a trans-national highway linking Morobe and Gulf, it is important that we explore and know of the issues our people are facing and the opportunities that is available there,” Nali said.

He said constructing the trans-national highway would definitely have a huge impact on economic activities.

“This will open up a missing link. Kerema and remote places like Bulolo, Wau and Menyamya will become the economic hub with business activities increasing,” he said.

“Imagine the vast economic opportunities that will be created through easy access to markets by the coffee farmers from Menyamya, the cocoa, the copra, and the fresh produces.

“Not only economic opportunities but also the enhancement of our people’s access to basic services like health, education, electricity, banking, water and sanitation which they have been deprived for decades.”

Wereh said the trans-national highway was a very important road project that would open up the country.

Like this: Like Loading...