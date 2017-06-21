Namah asks Toropo to explain the deployment of soldiers

By LUKE KAMA

VANIMO Green MP Belden Namah (pictured) wants Papua New Guinea Defence Force commander Brig-Gen Gilbert Toropo to explain why a large number of soldiers have been deployed to a Southern Highlands electorate.

Namah, leader for the PNG Party, is concerned by a circular signed by Toropo to send 42 additional soldiers to Ialibu-Pangia, the electorate of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

“What security threats or concerns are there for the defence commander to deploy more than 40 soldiers to the electorate of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill?” Namah asked.

“This is a very serious security concern – about what the prime minister is doing during his last stay in office to hold onto power.

“This is very serious because the Defence commander, who is protected under the constitution to perform his duty without fear of favour, seems to compromise his job.

“The security plan for the entire election operation has been made out prior to the campaign, issue of the writs and polling.

“Why the additional 40 soldiers in O’Neill’s electorate? O’Neill used to be declared winner on the first count during the past elections without such huge number of defence forces deployed and why now? Is he afraid of losing his seat?

“The Defence commander must come out clear on that.”

Toropo told The National that the additional 40 soldiers were for reinforcement in the entire Southern Highlands and not for Ialibu-Pangia alone.

“We have 70 soldiers deployed already to Southern Highlands and the additional 40 is for reinforcement because we had reports of guns being smuggled into parts of the province like Kauga-Erave,” he said.

“So the reinforcement is for the entire province and when there is a need in other provinces like Hela, Enga and Western Highlands, these troops will be rolled over to those places to reinforce security there.

“That’s for entire Highlands and the claims that it’s only for Ialibu-Pangia is misleading because this is not correct.

“I call on politicians not to politicise disciplinary forces as we are trying our best to do our jobs.”

