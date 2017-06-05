Namah endorses 88, calls to vote out PNC

By LUKE KAMA

PNG PARTY has endorsed 88 candidates to contest seats throughout the country, party leader and Vanimo-Green MP Belden Namah says.

Namah, who has been rather silent after Kandep MP and current Opposition Leader Don Polye took over the leadership of the Opposition from him, announced in Port Moresby the candidates his party had endorsed to contest the upcoming election.

“My simple message to the people of Papua New Guinea is to vote out the current People’s National Congress Party government led by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and its coalition partners,” he said.

“They have done enough damage to the country over the last five years and we must vote all of them out.

“We need a change in the leadership of this country and so far, PNG Party has endorsed 88 candidates throughout the country and all of them are endorsed based on their merits.

“All of them are men and women of integrity who have no allegations of corruptions or misconduct levelled against them.

“We chose them based on their own merits. We are confident of forming the next government.”

Namah said PNG Party based its policy on three pillars.

“Our pillar one is to put God first and in that, 10 per cent of our national budget will be given to support the work of churches.

“We will establish a department of religion to ensure we give prominence to the work of God in PNG.

“Our second pillar will be integral human development, while our third pillar is zero-tolerance on corruption.

“We will enact the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) Act, abolish the Ombudsman Commission and Leadership Tribunal.

“Everyone regardless of their stature in the country, whether a lay citizen, leader or bureaucrat, will be subject to the Criminal Code.”

