Namah opposes call to stop Apec 2018

PNG Party leader Belden Namah yesterday opposed his Opposition Leader Don Polye’s call to cancel Apec 2018 in PNG if the opposition forms government next year.

He said that the Opposition leader’s call was regrettable and he did not share Polye’s sentiments.

“The decision to host the Asia-Pacific Economical Cooperation meeting was made by the Government of the day and in doing so, committed this nation,” Namahsaid.

“The international community agreed to give Papua New Guinea the mandate to host this international event.

“The clock is ticking and we have less than 24 months to host the Apec meeting.

“Now is not the time to be back-tracking on a commitment that we as a sovereign nation have made to the international community and is not a matter for political point-scoring between the government and the opposition.

“This matter now reflects on the people and on our integrity as a sovereign nation.

“I acknowledge that we have our own internal issues to deal with and we need to prioritise what is important and beneficial for the welfare of our people and our nation.

“We must rise to the occasion; take the challenge to deliver a safe and successful summit.”

Political leaders of the 21 member economies and businesses and investment leaders will come to PNG and the opportunities to cerate new economically beneficial opportunities will be presented.

