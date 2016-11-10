Namah pleased with O’Neill’s decision

VANIMO Green MP Belden Namah has praised the Government for cancelling the Special Agricultural and Business Leases (SABLs).

He said while the country respected development partners, the people needed to be protected.

“Thank you Prime Minister and the Government for cancelling the SABL, this will give a level playing field for resource owners.

“I hope you don’t withdraw your decision as I’ll be very suspicious,” Namah said in Parliament on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said the Government had cancelled all SABLs because of irregularities in various land and forestry laws that allowed the devastation of forests.

He urged landowners to revisit the leases signed with companies and if possible negotiate better benefits.

Namah said he hoped for the next Government to consider reviewing the mining and oil and gas laws.

