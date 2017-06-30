Namatanai finds roll discrepancies

By HELEN TARAWA

MORE discrepancies in the common roll have been discovered in Namatanai, New Ireland, with people in an entire ward and a village missing out on voting because their names were missing.

Returning officer Benjamin Kliawi confirmed that Ward 8 in the Nimamar local level government in Lihir, comprising Samo 1 and 2, Samo Primary Schhol and Sianus village, did not have their names in the common roll.

Kliawi said in the Matalai LLG, Hipakat village and Samo in Ward 7, people did not vote because one of three pages was missing. In addition, people from the Matantiduk village of Ward 14, Namatanai LLG did not have their names on the common roll.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato on Monday had instructed all election officials to use the preliminary roll and not the updated version because it was more accurate.

Gamato issued the directive after complaints from polling stations that the names of some registered voters, even those who had voted in 2012, were missing from the updated roll.

New Ireland returning officer Iven Lakatani confirmed that he had received a report of the situation in Namatanai.

