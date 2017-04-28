Nambawan Super opens office in Gulf

NAMBAWAN Super members in Gulf will no longer have to travel for six hours to Port Moresby to get services – after a new office was opened on Wednesday in Kerema.

The office is inside the Kerema Post office building as part of agreement between the two organisations.

The agreement with Post PNG Limited allows allow members to access Nambawan Super products and services at selected post offices around the country.

Acting NSL chief executive officer Vere Arava said the partnership was in line with its efforts to expand services and distribution channels progressively through Post PNG.

“Under this arrangement, members can visit the Kerema Post Office to check their statements, housing advance eligibilities and submit applications.

“Growing NSL’s footprint through the partnership with Post PNG compliments NSL’s online and mobile services to better reach members at their workplaces, in their homes or on the go wherever they may be located.

The expansion of NSL’s outlets will place NSL closer to members without them having to travel far to access services. For example, he said it cost a member K100 return trip from Kerema to Port Moresby to access Nambawan Super services. NSL has 19 locations throughout PNG.

NSL manages the superannuation funds totaling K5.9 billion for more than 160,000 members in the private and public sectors.

