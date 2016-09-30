Nambawan Super opens service centre

NAMBAWAN Super Limited has opened a new member service centre in Kokopo, East New Britain.

Chris Mota, the manager of Member Services said the new office provided better service environment.

“The upgrade of the Kokopo office is part of NSL’s programme to streamline systems and processes to serve members more efficiently and effectively.”

He said there were similar standards in Lae, Goroka and – soon – in Mt Hagen.

“In the last 36 months, we have been upgrading systems and modernising our branches,” Mota said.

The Nambawan Savings and Loans Society will also be available at the office.

NSL manages the superannuation funds totalling K5.5 billion for over 155, 000 members and growing from both the private and public sectors.

He said NSL had been working on a number of initiatives including service delivery within 24 hours, enhanced mobile and online services, automation of contribution uploads for Savings and Loans and Choice Super product to cater for those outside the formal workforce.

“Some of the significant change includes an improved call centre,” he said.

“In the last three months, we have beefed up the call centre. It means that if you call from the provinces, the call centre should attend to you.”

He said there were screens to monitor in-coming calls.

He said the world standard rating was 80 percent of calls answered within the first 20 seconds.

“This to make sure that members not only in Kokopo but in remote areas have their calls attended to.”

