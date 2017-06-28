Names not on the roll so 4700 landowners miss out

MORE than 4700 block holders of zones 1 and 2 at Ward 12 in Labuta LLG in Nawaeb electorate have complained that their names are missing from the electoral roll.

Community leader and village law and justice officer Mikes Shongo told The National yesterday that many were disappointed when they found out that their names were not on the roll.

He said this was because the roll was not updated properly because during the updating exercise the officials had not gone to them to have their names registered.

“Many told me that they would very much like to vote for their leader for the next five years but they did not have the chance to cast their votes.

“It is their right (but) they are missing out and that is not fair.”

He further called for the Electoral Commission to be more realistic and capture as much as possible all eligible voters in the next election in 2022.

