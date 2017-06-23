Our names are still not on the common roll

My wife and I have been voting in the Huon Gulf Electorate, Morobe for the last two general elections as our names were registered in the electoral roll.

This year, four of our five siblings would have joined us as they are over 18 years.

I live and work in Lae city but took time off with my family to register during the roll update period that was conducted in the village where our names are listed.

Two weeks ago, after checking with the Electoral Office in Lae, I was surprised to find out that our names were not in the common roll.

I was told to go and check at the Huon Gulf District Office but the same fate met me there.

I am confused because if the 2012 electoral roll was used to conduct this year’s general election as claimed, then at least my name and that of my wife should appear in the common roll if for some reasons my siblings’ names were left out. When checking, I also realised that most members of our extended family that has a candidate running for the Huon Gulf seat do not have their names in the common roll despite voting in last elections.

I am frustrated that I and my family will not be able to exercise our constitutional rights to choose a leader of our choice in this year’s general elections.

As a last minute attempt, we will still turn up at the polling booth just in case the polling officials allow those with no names to vote since polling will be conducted in the village where everybody is known, as had happened in last elections.

Voter – Huon Gulf

