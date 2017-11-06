Namora heads special services

THE police special services division has a new director.

During a formal handover on Friday, former West New Britain commander Chief Superintendent Jim Namora took over from Chief Superintendent Samson Kua as the head at the command headquarters at McGregor Barracks outside Port Moresby.

The division is responsible for over 2000 men and women who form the only fully armed division of the police force.

Namora said he accepted the role and responsibility, and would do his best to command the division in preparation of the Apec leaders’ summit next year.

Namora, who trained in strategic operations in Indonesia, praised Kua for what he had done as head of the division in the last four years.

Namora had served in the division as a squad commander and contingent commander during the Bougainville crisis.

