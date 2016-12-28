Namora reports quiet celebration in West New Britain

POLICE in West New Britain have thanked the people for celebrating Christmas peacefully.

Police commander Jim Namora on Monday told The National that they were happy that the people heeded police advice to enjoy the festive season in peace.

“Nothing serious was reported since the festive season started,” Namora said.

“Police operations in the province have been scaled down. Christmas in West New Britain is quiet, safe and celebrated in the true spirit of Christmas.”

Namora said there was no liquor ban in the province but Kimbe was quiet and people celebrated peacefully.

“Most town residents are at home while block holders are confined to their own communities.”

Namora said it was a big change in the conduct of the people of WNB.

“Police in the province are happy that people are taking responsibility in looking after themselves and respecting others while celebrating Christmas,” he said.

