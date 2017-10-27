Nari workshop talks food production

A TWO-day workshop by the National Agricultural Research Institute (Nari) in Lae this week was to start a project on strengthening food production and the resilience of vulnerable communities in the country.

The workshop participants who are part of the project, confirmed targeted project sites in each of the identified districts in the country for the implementation of the European Union funded project.

The workshop was attended by representatives from the Momase and Islands regions to formalise partnerships and obtain the commitment of provinces and districts for their support.

The project was launched in May this year and will run for four years until 2021 covering West Sepik, East Sepik, Madang, Morobe, Manus, West New Britain, Northern, Milne Bay, Central, Gulf and Western.

According to a Nari report, the project titled Strengthening Food Production Capacity and Resilience to Drought in Vulnerable Communities will be implemented in areas worst affected during the recent 2105-2016 El Nino-induced drought.

A similar workshop for provinces in the Southern region will be held at a later date.

