Naru calls on dept to settle entitlements of deceased doctor

By JUNIOR UKAHA and PISAI GUMAR

MOROBE Governor Kelly Naru has called on the Health Department to quickly settle the outstanding entitlements of the late Dr John Niblett and give some sense of peace to his grieving family.

Naru made this remark yesterday after learning that the pioneer oncologist had passed away at the Angau Memorial Hospital on Tuesday evening following health complications.

Niblett has spent the past six weeks at the hospital due to his deteriorating health.

At the time of his death, he was in a prolonged court battle with the Government over his final entitlements after his contract had expired.

Niblett, 78, from England, was the longest serving cancer specialist in the country, spending more than 20 years at the National Cancer Treatment Centre at Angau Memorial Hospital.

Naru, when receiving the news of the doctor’s death yesterday, was shocked and filled with pity.

“I call on the Health Department to immediately attend to the settlement of his outstanding entitlements to his wife and family.”

He said Niblett had unwaveringly dedicated his life to serving the people of Papua New Guinea, Morobe and Lae, who were suffering from cancer.

“We will surely miss him but his legacy at the Angau Cancer Unit will be embraced as we remember him.”

Dr Niblett’s wife Andrea said that they could not leave the country since the contract was terminated in May 2016 because the department had not settled her husband’s entitlements, airline tickets and six weeks holiday pay.

She also recalled how they were treated by the department and the management of the National Cancer Treatment Centre and evicted from their rental accommodation while awaiting settlement of his entitlements.

In May last year, Niblett told The National: “The NDOH has yet to pay me the wages for the last eight months including the leave pay and our travelling arrangements and tickets were not provided.”

On May 12 he received his termination letter, dated April 15, from Health Secretary Pascoe Kase.

Andrea said that their landlord, Salamaua Holdings Ltd, recently issued a notice for them to settle K242,250 in rentals accrued from June 1, 2016-March 17, 2017 within 48 hours before removing their properties currently at Lae International Hotel.

“In the process, we obtained an interim court injunction against Immigration, NDoH and the State from deporting us as we pursue the case before Justice Don Sawong for NDoH to settle our entitlements.

“However, since then the lawyer representing NDoH has given excuses and never turned up for hearings and the case was adjourned and pending until Dr Niblett passed away,” Andrea said.

