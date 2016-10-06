Naru challenges faithful Lutherans

By LARRY ANDREW

MOROBE Governor Kelly Naru challenged faithful Lutherans to make “dead” faith become “live” faith at the ordination of a pastor last Sunday at Mohamba village in Bulolo district.

He congratulated ordained Pastor Giwisa Matayali for taking up the responsibility to be shepherd of the people in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea (ELCPNG).

Naru said the responsibility was huge and the call to serve was from God.

The governor challenged those who congregated for the ordination that things such as money and material possessions must not be made priority in their lives.

“This message goes to the pastors and to us the members of the church that we do not have to priorities money and cargo,” he said.

“Money is good but the love of it is the root of evil.

“The belief we have has works to do, has its pain and challenges.

“If we want to be faithful Christians and demonstrate that faith in the eyes of the congregation, parish and community then we must action faith that works.”

He said the ELCPNG has been in the country for more than 130 years but the church was not progressing.

