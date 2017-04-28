Naru eyes landslide victory

MOROBE Governor Kelly Naru has told his supporters he wants to retain his seat by an absolute majority.

Naru, the Christian Democratic Party leader, filed his nomination at the Lae district office.

His supporters arrived in a convoy of vehicles to accompany him to the nomination venue.

Naru told them he was confident of retaining his seat but he wanted to win by an absolute majority — not on second or third counts.

“I know we have won this election already but winning is not just enough,” Naru said.

“We have to win this election on the first count.” He beat former governor Luther Wenge to win the seat in 2012.

“I am relaxed and enjoying every bit of what’s going on right now,” Naru said.

“I am confident that victory. We have served our apprentice period in the last five years and now we will do our tradesman period. People, have seen, touched and tasted what we have done.”

He urged the people to support the work of the Electoral Commission.

“Let us all have a peaceful, friendly, fair and safe election,” Naru said.

