Naru against fee increase

CABINET’S decision to increase the nomination fee to K10,000 from K1000 is a rushed decision that would deny citizens their democratic right to contest elections, Morobe Governor Kelly Naru says.

Naru said that K10,000 was unreasonable and would undermine the fundamental principles and values of the Constitution. “Never create avenues that can prohibit people’s democratic rights to participate in the true meaning and spirit of democracy.”

Naru said that such a decision may prohibit some great leaders especially in rural areas who were willing to participate for the greater good of the country.

Like this: Like Loading...