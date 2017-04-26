Naru gives K300,000 to aid coffee freight

By JUNIOR UKAHA

COFFEE farmers in remote parts of Morobe can now transport their bags of coffee to Lae to sell after the government agreed to subsidise the freight costs.

Governor Kelly Naru paid K300,000 to Coffee Industry Corporation chief executive officer Charles Dambui to assist in meeting the freight costs of the rural coffee farmers in the province.

The Morobe government had given K100,000 in 2014 to the CIC to assist rural coffee farmers meet their freight costs.

Naru said the funding came from the province’s services improvement programme fund.

He said the funding followed a memorandum of understanding signed between Morobe government and CIC in 2014 to subsidise the freight charges for coffee farmers in the remote areas.

“We, as a government, believe that this funding will go a long way in assisting our farmers in the most rural areas to transport their coffee bags to the markets in Lae” Naru said.

“Farmers in places like Kabwum, Wasu, Yus, Menyamya, Bulolo and Garaina will benefit from this funding. Our rural farmers are constrained by transport difficulties.

“Our agreement is for K500,000 but today we are giving K300,000 to start the programme.”

Dambui said the funding would make a lot of difference in transporting bags of coffee.

“Most of our farmers in the rural areas are struggling to get their coffee bags out to the markets. One of the major cost factors is the freight,” Dambui said.

“The little funding we get from the Government is spread throughout the country.”

