Naru launches campaign to defend seat

MOROBE Governor Kelly Naru launched his campaign to defend his seat at his Yalu village outside Lae last week.

Naru, leader of the Christian Democratic Party (CDP), did so by opening the “Team Kasiga Campaign Haus 2017” watched by his clansmen, campaign coordinators, Wampar local level government councillors, supporters and family members.

Naru gave the honour of cutting the ribbon to open the campaign house to National Alliance member and Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour.

Seymour said he had worked closely with Naru over the last five years because he liked his style of Christian-grounded beliefs and servanthood leadership.

“I am prepared to support a strong leader like Naru to win back the governorship even though I am from another party,” Seymour said.

He said in the recent life of Parliament, Morobe’s 10 MPs were divided by politics and party policies.

“We are servants of the people and, therefore, we must not forget the people because they are the ones who mandate us at each election,” he said.

Naru thanked his people for voting him into office in 2012 and also spoke about the important role of women in his life.

