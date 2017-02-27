Naru: Manage time wisely

By PERO SIMINJI

GRADUATES from the Legal Training Institute were told that time is of essence to become true professionals.

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru told the 91 graduates that time is running and managing your time is very important in your profession as lawyers.

“Your profession needs a lot of time to think and do your work properly, and the opportunity to find a time to get the work done, the time to do research, the time for preparation of court documents in court, must all be managed properly,” Naru said.

He said finding the time for other things was always a challenge for me and in essence time becomes the most sacred and valuable resource to master and be disciplined with.

“Fortunately, today, technology is at your fingertips to overcome some of this problems which I face up with time,” Naru said.

“To overcome this problem is to not only master the art of time management, but also master the art of managing interferences and disturbances that occur with you as lawyers on a daily basis.

“Many allowed their integrity to be called into question simply because they forget what they are doing and neglect or careless about what they are doing and failed to cope up with time.

“You are required to use your time wisely to feed and serve the people with dignity.

“That is the temptation and challenge you must guard against.”

On behalf of the Morobe Government, Naru pledged K20,000 to the Legal Training Institute.

Like this: Like Loading...