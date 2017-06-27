Naru votes, calls for polling issues to be resolved

MOROBE Governor Kelly Naru cast his vote at Yalu village in Huon Gulf yesterday and noted that there were some election issues which needed to be sorted out.

Naru is contesting the Morobe regional seat with 24 other candidates. He won the seat in 2012 after defeating then governor Luther Wenge and 17 others.

He was among more than 1000 people who cast their votes at Yalu village.

Naru told The National after casting his vote that the turnout of voters was overwhelming.

“(But) a lot of people will miss out. Those who are residents in the locality do not have their names on the roll. There is need for improvement in the updating of the common roll.”

He also hoped that the weather would improve to help the election teams and voters reach their stations.

Naru said if the bad weather continued, polling would be affected and lots of people could miss out on exercising their constitutional rights.

Lae residents will have a one-day polling on Thursday.

