Naru vows to support school as he opens new buildings

EDUCATION in Kabwum, Morobe, was given a shot in the arm when two new school buildings were opened.

The facilities, a four-in-one classroom and an 80-bed dormitory were built at the Kabwum High School in a Deyamos local level government area of Kabwum.

The classroom and dormitory were funded by the provincial government under the provincial services improvement programme (PSIP) last year.

Deyamos Civil Works Services completed the buildings within four months. K1 million was spent on the projects – K700,000 for both buildings and K300,000 for transport, mobilisation and wages.

Governor Kelly Naru and former Deyamos president Patrick Basa officiated at the ceremony.

The building was constructed following a commitment Naru made during a 2015 visit.

“Now we witness the fruit of that commitment and I want to take this time to thank Naru and his government for funding this very important impact project,” said Isaac Mogere, the school’s deputy council chairman, said.

Naru said he was humbled to cut the ribbon and would continue to support the school if he retained his seat in the elections.

He said Patrick Basa was his Christian Democratic Party (CDP) candidate for the Kabwum open seat.

