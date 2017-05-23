Nasfund conducts awareness in Gulf of Papua

MARKETING officers from the Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loans Society and Nasfund recently visited employees and contractors of Total E&P Limited at Purari the Herd Base in the Gulf of Papua to conduct awareness.

The NCSL promoted its products and services and encouraged non-members to join.

NCSL’s marketing officer Jasper Kinaram said Total E&P was also encouraging a savings culture among its employees.

Kinaram said 15 members registered on the online member portal.

They can now view their balances at any time.

Puma Energy says its gas price is reduced by up to 15 per cent at all Port Moresby retail and reseller outlets.

“Puma Energy is confident that its new Port Moresby recommended retail pricing will not only help families balance their weekly budgets but will also help drive people to using LPG as an alternate, cleaner, affordable energy source.

Puma Gas is 100 per cent PNG made which is produced and bottled locally in PNG.

Puma Gas is available in Port Moresby, Lae and Goroka and will soon be available throughout Papua New Guinea.

Like this: Like Loading...