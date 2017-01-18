NASFUND expanding despite issues

CHALLENGES facing the national economy last year did not stop NASFUND from continuing to expand its membership base and serving its 500,000 contributors nationwide, according to a statement.

The fund opened branches at Bialla in West New Britain and Wabag in Enga.

Its Boroko client service centre underwent a major refurbishment to improve services to members. It will be opened to members early next month.

A highlight of the year was the receipt of more than K1 million from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville Government being the superannuation savings for ABG leaders and staff.

Chief executive officer Ian Tarutia said last year was busy for the fund, with the focus on servicing its membership.

“Our branch officers travelled extensively visiting new establishments as well as existing contributors. We did a remarkable job under current circumstances processing 74,000 member transactions paying over a total net of K437.5 million in entitlements,” he said.

“Our membership grew by 5 per cent to 537,000. Considering the high unemployment trend in the private sector, this is a commendable achievement.

“We did this by targeting SMEs and the agricultural sector, especially in the oil palm industry.”

For this year, NASFUND is reviewing its investment portfolio and asset allocation strategy to improve cash returns.

