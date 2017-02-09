Nasfund focuses on member services

NASFUND’S focus for this year is to enhance its members’ services, chief executive officer Ian Tarutia says.

He said the fund’s aim would be to raise the bar from where it is at the moment.

“Aligning it with not PNG standards and Pacific standards but world standards and to do that, we have a capable partner that can deliver the aspirations that we want.’

Tarutia made the statement yesterday during announcement of Kina as its fund administrator.

“Going forward, some of the things that we are looking at obviously will be underpinned by what Kina would be bringing to us as they have got a very good fund administration system in terms of efficiencies, applications and mobile phone technology.” he said.

“There are areas that we can’t get to but the phone network is there. These are some of the innovations that we are looking at. And also institutionalising all our processes.”

Chief member services officer Charlie Gilichibi said there would be improvements on the fund’s call centre.

“Now, most of our members are going to the branches to follow up. The same information that is going to be provided at our branches can also be provided at the call centre,” Gilichibi said.

“We are already working with Nicta (National Information and Communications Technology Authority) to get a short code registered which is 1577 that will be registered and configured with all our telco networks. So that members don’t have to remember or don’t have to recall four or five different numbers. Some of the things that we are trying to get into is also to improve the turnaround times at the call centre. Currently, I think some people call in and it takes too long to respond to a call. We are now looking at serving members in less than one hour.”

