Nasfund office in Enga to benefit members

NASFUND members in Enga can now access superannuation services and obtain information at the new office in Wabag town opened on Monday.

It now has 16 branches and three service centres around the country.

Enga provincial government representative Joe Nayaepe thanked Nasfund for bringing its services to Wabag.

He said a lot of development had been happening and such services would help members greatly.

Nasfund chief operating officer Warwick Vele said it was part of its extension and investment plans to provinces experiencing development and a growing membership. The new branch will be managed by Philip Pung, a former employee of the Bank of South Pacific.

Pung will be assisted by Geno Muspak, a community relations graduate.

The opening was witnessed by employers, government officials and the public. Enga has 12 active contributing employers, with more than 2500 working for Barrick Niugini Limited.

Nasfund provides its members financial protection at retirement, loss of employment, death, disability to work or when the normal flow of income is suddenly cut off.

