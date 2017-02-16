Nasfund opens new-look office

By MARK HAIHUIE

NASFUND members will be served in a new office environment following the refurbishment of its Boroko branch.

Nasfund chief executive officer Ian Tarutia said the upgrading of facilities by the fund would be rolled out to other branches to provide better services to its members.

“The board has placed greater emphasis on member services in 2017. Following the upgrading of our Lae branch, we are pleased that the Boroko branch upgrade will create a greater customer experience and convenience for our members,” he said. He said the Boroko branch building was refurbished at a cost of about K600, 000.

The branch will also temporarily serve members of the Nasfund Contributors and Savings Limited.

He said the fund would extend its refurbishment programme to other centres around the country.

