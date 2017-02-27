Nasfund payout news bittersweet for some

I WELCOME the good news announced by the Nasfund board chairman Hulala Tokome, CEO Ian Tarutia and CFO Rajeev Sharma of the bonus payout of 7.25 per cent to members throughout the country.

Well done, Nasfund.

It is not often we hear such good news by institutions being given prominence by the mass media.

Sadly though, many others and I will not be among those Nasfund members to benefit from the bonus payout.

This is because we did not receive full payout and were never paid the employers’ contribution to the government super fund and eventual payment to Nasfund as retirement benefit fund.

Luimack Johnson

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...