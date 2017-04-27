Nasfund reduces fraudulent activities

Fraudulent activities at the National Superannuation Fund (Nasfund) has been reduced by more than 70 per cent over the past three years, according to chief risk and compliance officer Seema Dass-Raju.

“Our main priority is to safeguard member funds and it’s such an achievement to drop our fraud cases by over 70 per cent over a three-year period and this shows that our staff knows the proper process and procedures to deal with,” Dass-Raju said yesterday.

She presented a donation of K2000 from Nasfund to the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary Legacy Incorporation.

Dass–Raju said it was a collection of bribed money which was reported and collected by Nasfund in Port Moresby.

Chief officer for member services Charlie Gilichibi said donation was fitting as police officers dealt with many fraudulent activities.

“Some of the fraud cases that were reported involved K400 to K500 and all added up to K2000.”

