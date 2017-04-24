Nasfund sponsors two students

TWO students have been awarded sponsorship by a company through its university sponsorship programme aimed at giving hope to them.

National Superannuation Fund (Nasfund) chief executive officer Ian Tarutia said empowering and developing young talent in the field of business studies has been one of Nasfund’s objective through its sponsorship programme. It was established as a means of identifying talented students who had the potential to be high achievers but faced financial difficulties in completing studies.

Since its inception, Nasfund had supported eight tertiary students.

“With that one awardee, Bradley Bonjui, obtaining full time employment with the IT division with Nasfund after successfully completing a degree in computer science from the Papua New Guinea University of Technology,” he said.

“We believe it is important to develop young and upcoming professionals to have the right attitude, right values and right soft skills to complement their qualifications as part of the sponsorship package.”

Arthur Amos and Wesley Warun, who are a part of four successful recipients of the two-year program me said Nasfund had given them an opportunity.

Both students were supported by the fund with tuition fees during their third and fourth years at the University of Papua New Guinea.

Accounting graduate Warun and economics graduate Amos said the sponsorship was timely and a big help to their families as it helped them achieve their dreams by completing their studies.

The students are currently undertaking a six months graduate development programme through a multi-skill rotation exercise to enhance their skills.

This is the second batch of the sponsorship programme since it started in 2013.

