NASFUND staff conduct awareness

STAFF of the NASFUND Contributors Savings and Loan Society are educating members at their workplaces of the products and services it is offering them.

Tabubil officer Nicholas Kiloi last month conducted an awareness for the 114 employees of Lotic Bige Limited in Kiunga, Western.

According to NCSL, the company requested the awareness to educate its workers on the features and benefits of the products and services offered by NCSL.

Twelve staff registered as new members following the awareness.

The rest requested NCSL Identification cards to participate in the value-back discount programme.

“So many members upon hearing our low interest rate on loans expressed interest in joining NCSL to save and obtain loans to assist them,” Kiloi said.

NCSL continues to create a savings culture to educate members of the value of savings for a better quality of life when in need of immediate financial assistance.

NCSL has started the payment of monthly interest on savings from members, topped up with additional interest at the end of the financial year.

NASFUND Contributors Savings and Loan Society offers its members a smarter and easier alternative to banks and other deposit taking institutions.

It is smarter because there is more than one way to save because they provide a friendlier personalised and more accessible service for our clients throughout the country.

Like this: Like Loading...