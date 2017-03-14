Nasfund in strong position

NASFUND chief executive officer Ian Tarutia has assured members that Nasfund has made more money now than what they lost as a result of the National Provident Fund (NPF) saga.

He told a recent regional employer conference in Port Moresby that Nasfund now has good governance and management in place.

“You would remember, back in 2000 when the predecessor to Nasfund, the NPF, when there was a commission of enquiry as a consequence of imbalance in the balance sheet, which resulted from poor decision-making by former boards and former management,” Tarutia said.

“There was a write-down and members’ accounts had to be written-off by 15 per cent.

“Employers had to pay an addition of about 2 per cent levy and the state put in a rescue package. The question that we kept getting asked was, with the write-down of those funds, will we ever get that money back?

“Technically no. Once a write-down happens, then that’s gone.

“But the positive is that the fund since then, with good governance and management, with removal of political interference of the fund, backed by new legislations, the results are good.” Meanwhile, Tarutia said Nasfund has enough in its reserves.

“As a matter of prudency, the Superannuation Act allows a mimimum level of two per cent to be held in reserves,” he said.

“Given the economic environment, your board made the decision to increase reserves slightly and we now hold K92 million compared to K77 million that we had in 2015,” he said. “Having said this, remember that the reserves are there for you.

“At some point in time, those reserves can and will be allocated to your member accounts when the time is right.

“It makes good business sense that when times are tough and when there is uncertainty on the horizon, to always hold something back for the rainy day.”

