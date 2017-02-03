Natel operation begins

This year’s Natel Security Operation plan for Central police for the elections was launched yesterday, according to Central police commander Laimo Asi.

The K3 million plan was presented in Port Moresby to the National Capital District and Central commander acting Commissioner of Police Sylvester Kalaut and the Central deputy administrator Edward Kla on behalf of the Central administration.

“The plan is basically to provide a high level of security throughout this year’s national election. During the pre-election and during and after the counting of votes,” Asi said.

“The main objective is to align the Royal PNG Constabulary (RPNGC) in Central with PNG Electoral Commission.

“This operation is vital for the two main events ahead – the national election and the lead-up to Apec summit next year. Through this operation my station commanders will be collecting intelligence information that might be relevant to our main focus.”

The Natel operation started yesterday in three categories. It is a summary of what will be expected from Central police during the election.

Lack of finance and resources, manpower and logistical support we are facing is the reason why we are presenting this plan to the NCD and Central commander.

Kalaut said the election was the responsibility of Electoral Commission and the police.

“Intelligence is a very important aspect of the election for us and it is going to be a very expensive exercise,” he said.

“But that will not stop them from doing their duties.”

Like this: Like Loading...