Nation fails to honour significance of World Food Day

WORLD Food Day, which falls on Oct 16 ever year, went by yesterday without much activities to mark it.

The date marks the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations in 1945.

It is celebrated widely by many other organisations concerned with food security, World Food Programme and the International Fund for Agricultural Development among them.

This year’s theme was “Change the future of migration. Invest in food security and rural development”.

The theme recognises the linkage between migration of people and food security. Movements of people caused by natural disasters, civil conflicts and economic problems within and across borders pose significant food security and socio-economic challenges

Agriculture and Livestock Minister Benny Allan said he would ensure that from next year, World Food Day was celebrated nationwide.

“I would like to take this opportunity to call on government agencies, private sectors, international development partners, non-government organisations, communities and villagers to join hands and celebrate this important event,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...