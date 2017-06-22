National Alliance looking at putting money into people’s pocket

THE National Alliance Party has a strategy to harness the strength of the PNG economy and steer a path that will bring prosperity to more Papua New Guineans in the next five years, party leader Patrick Pruaitch says.

“We are not promising overnight miracles. It will take time to work through current cash-flow problems and to stabilise the economy,” the former treasurer he said.

Pruaitch said the first NA-led government from 2002 to 2007 had achieved a dramatic turnaround in a matter of months. It will be more difficult now because of the K15billion public sector debt in the past five years, he said.

“Mt Hagen General Hospital running out of all drugs and medical supplies is just another symptom of the mismanagement that has occurred since the former Somare government was overthrown in the 2011 illegal coup,” Pruaitch said.

Under the present government, economic growth in the next five years is projected to be less than 3 per cent annually, the kind of growth rates that led to falling living standards prior to 2002, he said.

“One of the goals I have set myself if I have the honour and privilege of becoming prime minister is to nurture faster economic growth as quickly as possible, and aim to hit a steady 5-6 per cent annually in the medium term.”

Pruaitch said the NA had the team with the ability to turn things around quickly even though oil and LNG revenues continued to be threatened by prices that have fallen in recent days.

“Among our candidates,” he said, “We have a dozen people who have served in various ministerial portfolios.

