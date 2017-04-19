National basketball teams seek officials

THE senior national basketball teams are looking for coaches and managers.

Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea president Nick Daroa said applications were now open for the positions of head coach, assistant coach and team manager for the men’s and women’s representative sides.

Daroa said interested candidates must send their expression of interest and CVs to BFPNG, before Friday, April 28.

He said it was an exciting time for the federation’s national teams and high performance programmes.

“Our goal is to have both our men’s and women’s national teams win gold at that tournament and getting the right people leading and supporting our sides as coaches and managers will go a long way to achieving that planned success,” Daroa said.

Candidates wishing to apply for the positions can view the job descriptions online via the BFPNG website www.bfpng.sportingpulse.net.

Like this: Like Loading...