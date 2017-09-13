The National dresses PM’s golfers

SHIRTS for the Prime Minister’s Corporate Golf Challenge were presented by The National to the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee yesterday at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club.

Sales and marketing manager of The National Veronica Marshall presented the shirts to PNG Olympic Committee’s commercial manager Tania Mahuru.

Team PNG athletes, Moha Mea from beach volleyball, Zoe Awadu from women’s indoor volleyball, Betty Angula from women’s basketball and Cosmas Saliawali from karate were also at the presentation to receive the shirts. “The National has been a great partner of the PNGOC through their support of the PM’s Golf Challenge and we are looking forward to another successful event this year in Port Moresby and Lae,” Mahuru said.

The shirts are the official apparel for participating teams and will be given to all teams who have completed their registration.

The first PM’s Corporate Golf event for this year will be held in Port Moresby on Sept 22 with the second one scheduled for Lae on Oct 6.

All organisations interested in registering a team in either events can contact the PNG Olympic Committee on 325 1449/325 1411/323 0114 or email events@pngoc.org.pg .

This is an important event for the PNG Olympic Committee because it is the organisation’s other largest fundraising event for Team PNG.

Co-sponsors of PM’s Corporate Golf Challenge include Ela Motors Toyota, Air Niugini, Coral Sea Hotels, Theodist and Coca-Cola.

Like the Trukai Fun Run, funds raised from golf challenge will go towards sending Team PNG to the Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu.

