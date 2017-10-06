National Executive Council to review new policies

SIX new mining policies are before the National Executive Council for approval, says Department of Mineral Policy and Geohazards Management.

Kore said in 2009, the Government sanctioned the mineral policy and legislative review to be undertaken in consultation with stakeholders in the mining sector to improve the mining regulatory framework and adopt international best practice principles into the regime.

“The review concluded last year after seven years,” he told The National.

“This exercise looked at the review of the Mining Act 1992, and the Mineral Policy Handbook 2004, that resulted in the revised draft Mining Act and development of six new mining policies.”

They include the mining policy, sustainable mining development policy, offshore mining policy, geothermal resources policy, mining involuntary resettlement policy, and mining project rehabilitation and closure policy which are now before the National Executive Council.

He said the draft offshore mining policy would define the legal parameters of conducting offshore mining activities in PNG waters.

“The policy provides the basis for the legislative backing which is captured in the proposed Revised Mining Act.

“The Government has taken steps to make improvements through the review process to cater for offshore mining activities with specific provisions for offshore mining in the proposed Revised Mining Act and clear policy guidance in the Offshore Mining Policy.”

