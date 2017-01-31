National highways to benefit from tax-credit scheme

ALL major highways in the country will be attended to through a tax-credit scheme to be announced by Government, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said.

He said that in Parliament last Friday in response to concerns raised by Opposition Leader Don Polye.

“We will be making a detailed announcement very shortly,” O’Neill said. “I’m very pleased that Exxon(Mobil), Oil Search and a few other companies are participating in tax programme arrangements.

“This will happen over the next three years and will be maintained over the long term.

“We are almost there in the final agreements that we have to sign.

“As soon as we sign, I’ll announce those details on the floor of the house for sections of the Highlands Highway, Hiritano Highway, Magi Highway and Madang to Ramu to be given to private contractors to maintain all year round.

“This is funded through a tax-credit arrangement so we are not waiting for Treasury, Finance or Works to attend to some problems on the Highlands Highway or many of these national highways which are under duress.” O’Neill also said Cabinet had cleared all necessary paperwork for a four-lane highway from Kagamuga to Keltiga in Western Highlands.

He said K10 million had recently been allocated for feeder roads within Hagen city.

“I’m very pleased, after many months of negotiations, (that) we are able to deliver that project,” O’Neill said.

“In Western Highlands we’ve delivered the airport terminal, Kapal Haus in which we’re assisting the Western Highlands provincial government.

“We’re doing a lot of projects that are going to benefit the people of Mt Hagen and the Highlands Highway as a whole,” he said.

